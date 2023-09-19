Topside Road closes due to a water main break

Crews have responded and are expecting the road work to take 3 to 4 hours of repairing, officials say.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A water main break closes multiple lanes on Topside Road at the Northbound Alcoa Highway, According to the Alcoa Police Department.

Crews have responded and are expecting the road work to take 3 to 4 hours of repairing, officials say.

The City of Alcoa advises using alternate routes if possible. Officials say drivers are advised to use caution if traveling through this area as the City of Alcoa crews will be onsite working on the break.

Alcoa Highway Southbound lanes are NOT affected by the water main break work.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we hear more information.