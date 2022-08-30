Tractor-trailer carrying alfredo sauce crashes, causing delays on I-55 near downtown Memphis

A semi-truck emptied alfredo sauce onto the interstate at I-55 and McLemore Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tractor-trailer crash is causing significant delays on I-55 near McLemore Avenue in downtown Memphis.

According to TDOT, a multi-vehicle crash was reported around 4:45 p.m., and traffic is moving in both directions in one lane.

According to Memphis police, the 18-wheeler hit a retaining wall and was carrying alfredo sauce. A woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.