Tractor-trailer carrying alfredo sauce crashes, causing delays on I-55 near downtown Memphis

A semi-truck emptied alfredo sauce onto the interstate at I-55 and McLemore Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tractor-trailer crash is causing significant delays on I-55 near McLemore Avenue in downtown Memphis. 

According to TDOT, a multi-vehicle crash was reported around 4:45 p.m., and traffic is moving in both directions in one lane.

According to Memphis police, the 18-wheeler hit a retaining wall and was carrying alfredo sauce. A woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Avoid the area if you can. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

