Southbound traffic on I-75 in Campbell County is being diverted at the Caryville exit because of a tractor-trailer fire.

The TDOT Smartway map shows the cargo fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. Saturday just north of the Rocky Top exit.

Crews expect the scene to be cleared by 4 p.m.

TDOT says the tractor-trailer fire is not causing delays in the northbound lanes.