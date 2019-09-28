SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A tractor trailer carrying 13,000 pounds of sweet is currently stopped on Interstate 40 westbound near mile marker 408 in Sevierville due to a fuel leak, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The city said it does not know the cause of the fuel leak.

The city said Sevier County Emergency Management and TDOT are on the scene to clean up the fuel and manage the traffic. There are no injuries, but I-40 West is backed up and moving slowly.

