Early morning crash causes road closures and traffic slowdowns on Clinton Highway

A crash reported at 4:17 a.m. Sunday continues causing traffic delays.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports that one section of the northbound lanes near Clinton Highway is closed due to a crash.

Specifically, the closure is located north of Murray Road to Downridge Road. According to our WBIR news crew on the scene, a car hit a utility pole, which caused the closure.

While the road is expected to be closed for a while, no one was injured in the crash. Please plan your route accordingly and stay safe on the roads.