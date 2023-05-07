Early morning crash causes road closures and traffic slowdowns on Clinton Highway

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports that one section of the northbound lanes near Clinton Highway is closed due to a crash.
Specifically, the closure is located north of Murray Road to Downridge Road. According to our WBIR news crew on the scene, a car hit a utility pole, which caused the closure.
While the road is expected to be closed for a while, no one was injured in the crash. Please plan your route accordingly and stay safe on the roads.
We will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available. To follow immediate live updates, go to the Tennessee Department of Transportation Live Traffic Map.