Traffic backed up for miles on I-40E at Cedar Bluff after crash damages overhead sign

One of the overhead signs had heavy structure damage after the crash and had to be taken down, causing miles of backups.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A multivehicle crash on I-40 East at Cedar Bluff Road closed down several lanes and caused major backups for miles.

The crash was first reported at 4:26 p.m. near mile marker 378 at the Cedar Bluff exit, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Three eastbound right lanes were closed as well as the right shoulder and the entry ramp from North Cedar Bluff Road.

One of the overhead signs suffered heavy structural damage at the base and had to be taken down, according to TDOT. Spokesperson Mark Nagi shared video of the sign being pulled down by a winch.

Damaged sign structure has been taken down on I-40 East near Cedar Bluff Road. pic.twitter.com/WCKycdYxdn — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 7, 2022

As of 6:30 p.m., traffic remained backed up to the I-40/I-75 split.