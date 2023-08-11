Blount County officials announce traffic change for South Singleton Road and Alcoa Highway

Motorists traveling southbound on Alcoa Highway will no longer be allowed to turn left onto South Singleton Station Road.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Those who travel on South Singleton Station Road should be aware of upcoming traffic pattern changes, Blount County officials said.

Beginning on Friday, Aug. 18, motorists traveling southbound on Alcoa Highway will no longer be allowed to turn left onto South Singleton Station Road, according to Blount County officials.

Motorists can take Pellissippi Parkway east to Cusick Road and then to South Singleton Station Road.

In addition, turning left from South Singleton Station Road onto Alcoa Highway will also be eliminated. Motorists will only be allowed to turn right onto Alcoa Highway at this intersection.

Motorists can take Cusick Road to Pellissippi Parkway and then to southbound Alcoa Highway.