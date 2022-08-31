People in Knoxville neighborhood concerned for their safety due to drivers speeding

Neighbors are pushing for traffic calming measures, such as a radar speed sign or more law enforcement presence.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in a Knox County neighborhood are feeling unsafe as drivers zoom past their homes.

"They're scared, I'm scared. We all want to just make it out of our neighborhood alive without getting hit," Hannah Satterfield said.

She and other neighbors are concerned about a portion of George Williams Road, stretching between Continental Drive and Shelbyville Road.

The speed limit is 30 mph but Satterfield said most drivers are going well above that.

Satterfield said the intersection at George Williams and Shelbyville Road is especially dangerous as a hill blocks the view of oncoming traffic.

"One time, I was pulling right out of here, and if you're going too fast, you can't see a car. So, a Prius actually passed me as I was turning because they were going way too fast and, if they wouldn't have passed me, they would have hit me," Satterfield recalled.

West Valley Middle School is also approximately one-half mile away, which means children are often walking around the area.

Satterfield and other neighbors are hoping local leaders will step in and address the issue.

Between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, Knoxville Police issued 3,686 speeding citations. Most were issued at Governor John Sevier Highway, Power Drive and Papermill Drive.

However, the neighborhood near George Williams Road is outside the city's jurisdiction. Therefore, it's under the authority of the Knox County Mayor and Sheriff's Office.

Satterfield said she would like to see traffic calming measures installed, such as a radar speed sign or more law enforcement presence.

For now, Satterfield is asking drivers to simply slow down.