New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways

"Our population swells by 18,000 every day from people who drive here to work. Over half of our workforce doesn't live in Hamblen County," said Mayor Chesney.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Traffic experts are running a study on the roads in Morristown. The population is growing, and traffic delays and safety are growing concerns.

Studies over many years show that most heavy traffic and crashes occur on Highway 160 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and South Cumberland. One man who works nearby says some days it takes him about 10 minutes to pull out of the parking lot of his job.

"Yes, it's definitely blown up. We've had a ton of influx of people move in here for a better small town way of life,” said Jacob Trent.

Trent is a native of Morristown and said the ''small town way of life” no longer exists.

"It's a good thing. But at the same time, it's bad because it affects the people who've lived here our whole lives,” he said.

Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney said more and more people are traveling in and out every day.

A Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization study shows Highway 160 is becoming very busy. They reported nearly 400 vehicle crashes in the last five years.

Many of those crashes happened near Sulphur Springs Road, where Trent works.

"We had an accident here last week. Two trucks collided right here in front of us and hit a light pole," he said.

Trent said sometimes he spends a lot of time in traffic to go to lunch.

"Yeah, at least thirty, depending on where you're going,” said Trent.

Mayor Chesney said the study will examine the roads and propose improvements from short to long-term modifications.