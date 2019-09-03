TDOT had to close down both sides of I-75 Friday night in Loudon County due to an unmanned, runaway barge.

Loudon County Dispatch said that barge has been caught by a tugboat and no longer poses a threat.

Both directions of I-75 were reopened after the incident shut the interstate down at Mile Marker 74 in Loudon County at the Mitchell W. Stout Medal of Honor Memorial Bridge that runs over the Tennessee River.

TDOT said there were lingering backups because of the closure.

WBIR

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a large, unmanned barge was floating toward the bridge before it was caught by a tugboat some 600-800 yards before it could hit the bridge. LCSO deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene and diverting traffic at the Sugarlimb and Loudon exits.

One woman who has a dock along that section of river said the runaway barge hit and damaged it as it approached the bridge.

(Photo: Kelly Brewster)

Kelly Brewster