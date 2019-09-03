TDOT had to close down both sides of I-75 Friday night in Loudon due to unmanned, runaway barge.

Loudon County Dispatch said that barge has been caught by a tugboat and no longer poses a threat. Both directions of I-75 are still closed at the moment at Mile Marker 74 in Loudon County at the Mitchell W. Stout Medal of Honor Memorial Bridge that runs over the Tennessee River. TDOT estimates it will reopen shortly.

WBIR

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a large, unmanned barge was floating toward the bridge before it was caught. LCSO deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene and diverting traffic at the Sugarlimb and Loudon exits.