TDOT had to close down both sides of I-75 Friday night in Loudon County due to an unmanned, runaway barge.

Loudon County Dispatch said that barge has been caught by a tugboat and no longer poses a threat.

WBIR

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a large, unmanned barge was floating toward the bridge before it was caught by a tugboat some 600-800 yards before it could hit the bridge.

Neighbors at Lakeside Village in Loudon were surprised to find the barge had damaged their dock.

"We heard a big bang," Loudon City Councilman Tim Brewster said.

From his condo, he has to walk down a steep path to get to his boat.

"It was really dark, but we could see on our way down, we had a flashlight, there was some serious trouble," Brewster said.

The dock was twisted, and he says the pathway leading down had serious damage.

"The impact from the hit has broken loose the sandstone," Brewster said.

But Brewster says it could've been worse if the tugboat from neighboring company Tate & Lyle hadn't caught up the runaway barge.

It could've damaged the Highway 11 bridge, or farther downstream, the I-75 bridge.

"As an engineer, it would've been some serious structural damage," Brewster said, speaking to his experience as an engineer. "I think the interstate would've been shut down for awhile."

The barge is now parked up river, and its owner is still a mystery.

"I definitely know it didn't come from Tate & Lyle," Brewster said. "They normally have a lot of barges over there, but we definitely know it came from the Lenoir City area."

Brewster says he got identification off the side of the boat.

He says the Loudon County EMA Director told him they would find out where it came from.

"I'm hoping the owner of the barge will accept responsibility and it doesn't become a legal issues on getting everything repaired," Brewster said.

Brewster says a company that specializes in dock and underwater repairs is coming to assess the property early next week.

Both directions of I-75 were reopened after the incident shut the interstate down at Mile Marker 74 in Loudon County at the Mitchell W. Stout Medal of Honor Memorial Bridge that runs over the Tennessee River.

TDOT said there were lingering backups because of the closure.

LCSO deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene and diverting traffic at the Sugarlimb and Loudon exits.