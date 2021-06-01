Two Alcoa roads to close for construction starting Wednesday

Springbrook Road and Lodge Street will close for construction starting Wednesday. Drivers should leave earlier if they need to travel through the area.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Drivers in Alcoa may want to avoid parts of Springbrook Road and Lodge Street starting Wednesday. They will be closed for construction, and motorists who need to drive near these roads should leave earlier to give themselves more time to reach their destinations.

Springbrook Road will be closed between Park Road and Duck Pond parking lot, officials said. Lodge Street will be closed between the driveway heading to the Alcoa Intermediate School and Springbrook Road.