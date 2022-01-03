THP: 2 from Georgia killed Sunday after truck ran off the road in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Georgia man and woman died after state troopers said their pick-up truck went off the road in Gatlinburg Sunday afternoon.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol's preliminary crash report said the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Hines, and 20-year-old Ava Freeman from Rome, Georgia were driving north on Wiley Oakley Drive on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. when the truck ran off the road on a curve.
The truck crashed into an earth embankment and flipped on the driver's side, the crash report said. THP said Hines and Freeman were both pronounced dead.
According to the crash report, neither were wearing their seatbelts. The report said the Gatlinburg Police Department is investigating the cause of death.