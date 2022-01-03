THP: 2 from Georgia killed Sunday after truck ran off the road in Gatlinburg

THP said the pick-up truck went off Wiley Oakley Drive on a curve and crashed into an embankment, killing the driver and passenger.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Georgia man and woman died after state troopers said their pick-up truck went off the road in Gatlinburg Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol's preliminary crash report said the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Hines, and 20-year-old Ava Freeman from Rome, Georgia were driving north on Wiley Oakley Drive on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. when the truck ran off the road on a curve.

The truck crashed into an earth embankment and flipped on the driver's side, the crash report said. THP said Hines and Freeman were both pronounced dead.