Two drivers rushed to hospital after serious head-on crash in Powell

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Rural Metro Fire and other rescue crews responded to a serious head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Powell that hospitalized two drivers.

According to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro, rescue crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of West Beaver Creek Drive near Brickyard Road with a victim reportedly trapped in their car.

Knox County Rescue and AMR also responded. Bagwell said the driver of one car was able to get out while the other driver had to be cut from their car.

Both drivers were taken to the trauma center for what appeared to be serious injuries, according to Bagwell.

Witnesses told crews it appeared one of the vehicles had cross the center line and struck the other car head-on.