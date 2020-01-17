SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a crash on Jones Cove Road Thursday that sent two people to the hospital.

Sgt. Phillip Davis Jr. with the SCSO said deputies responded Thursday evening, saying both the driver and passenger were ejected and flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via LIFESTAR.

Davis said authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the patients' conditions and identities are currently unknown.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.