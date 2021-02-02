Two hospitalized after head-on crash on East Emory Road Wednesday morning

According to Rural Metro, crews found two cars had collided head-on and were both blocking traffic.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a reported car crash on E. Emory Rd near Majors Rd on Wednesday around 7:55 a.m.

According to Rural Metro, crews found two cars had collided head-on and were both blocking traffic.

Both drivers were trapped in the vehicles and required extrication, according to officials. The Gibbs Engine company used their rescue tools on one vehicle while the rescue truck handled the second.

Rural Metro said both were extremely challenging rescues, and both drivers were freed after 40 minutes of work.

They were taken to the trauma center with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to officials. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.