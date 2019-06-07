JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (10:02 p.m.): Officials now say two people are in the hospital, after two tractor-trailers crashed near Exit 417 in Dandridge.

One of those victims was airlifted to UT Hospital, and now faces multiple driving charges.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said Ki Kim, 60, was traveling eastbound on I-40 in a tractor-trailer and swerved from the left lane across the middle and right lanes.

Kim's tractor-trailer then swerved multiple times across the road before eventually striking 33-year-old Arash Agahi's tractor-trailer, which had been traveling in the right lane.

Agashi was transported by EMS to Jefferson Memorial Hospital, while Kim was airlifted to UT Hospital with serious injuries.

Kim also faces additional charges of failure to exercise due care and failure to maintain lane.

The drivers involved in the crash are from New Jersey and Texas, respectively.

That crash blocked traffic for several hours on Exit 417 on Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE (8:02 p.m.): The traffic on Exit 417 has been cleared.

As of 8:02 p.m., officials were unable to comment on the cause of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has been stalling traffic for nearly three hours in Jefferson County.

That crash call originally came in at 2:14 p.m. officials said. Tennessee Smartway cameras show that traffic is still stalled between exits 411 and 420.

Drivers Stephanie VanArsdale was on scene, and said the crash has impacted their Saturday plans.

"Definitely one of the larger backups in a while around here," she said. "Traffic is feeding onto 139 and 25."

VanArsdale also indicated that a commercial truck was wedged into the side of a hill, but Tennessee Highway Patrol could not immediately respond to 10News request for comment.

And it's estimated that it won't be cleared until 7 p.m. tonight.

At this hour, officials unsure what caused the crash. Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on scene.

This is an ongoing traffic report, 10News will continue to bring you the latest as we learn more.