Two killed after pickup truck crash in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. — Two men died early Thursday after their truck went off the road and into a ditch line in Bell County, Kentucky, according to deputies.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a crash with serious injuries on Little Clear Creek Road around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said 20-year-old Colby Fraizer of Pineville and 28-year-old Caleb Bayless of Pineville were driving down the road when their pickup truck went off the road into a ditch line, flipping the vehicle. Deputies said the force of the impact ejected both the driver and passenger from the truck.

The Bell County Deputy Coroner pronounced Bayless dead at the scene. Fraizer was taken to the Pineville Community Health Center emergency room where he died shortly after arrival.