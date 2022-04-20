Man and woman from Heiskell killed in crash on Norris Freeway

Troopers said the crash happened on the freeway in Anderson County at the Hinds Creek Road intersection.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a car and pickup truck collided on Norris Freeway Wednesday afternoon, state troopers said.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol's crash report, Cynthia Earley, 50, and Larry Earley, 52, from Heiskell, Tennessee died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 441 at the Hinds Creek Road intersection in Anderson County.

Troopers said the two were in a car making a left turn onto the freeway, saying the car did not yield to traffic before a pickup truck crashed into it at an angle. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.