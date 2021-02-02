Two people hospitalized after crash on Lakeshore Drive in Grainger County

According to the crash report, a car was driving north on the highway when it crossed over the center line into the path of another oncoming car.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people were injured after two cars crashed into each other on Lakeshore Drive in Grainger County Wednesday night.

THP said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. near Bean Station at the intersection of Rugged Range Road.

According to the crash report, a Honda was driving north on the highway when it crossed over the center line into the path of oncoming traffic.

THP said a Kia traveling south swerved and crossed the center line to try and avoid the Honda -- but both vehicles crashed into each other in the center of the highway.

THP said the driver and a passenger in the Honda were injured. The 26-year-old driver from Bean Station was taken to the Morristown-Hamblen ER, and the passenger from Morristown was flown to UT Medical Center via Lifestar. Troopers said neither were wearing seatbelts.

The drive of the Kia was not hurt and was wearing their seatbelt, according to the crash report.