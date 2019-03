HALLS, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people are dead after a crash on Andersonville Pike on Friday.

Andersonville Pike at Holbert Drive in Halls will be closed "for the next couple of hours", the sheriff's office said at 12:20 p.m. Friday.

The names of the victims are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.