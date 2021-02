US 441 in Great Smoky Mountains close due to high winds.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said US 441 Newfound Gap Road between Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Cherokee, N.C. is closed.

It shut down at 6 p.m. because of high winds, according to officials.

The park said it will announce online when the road reopens.