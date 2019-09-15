LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — LCSO Deputies and Loudon County Fire and Rescue Personnel are on the scene of a hazmat scene on US Highway 11, Lee Highway, at Galyon Road.

A tractor-trailer is leaking a large amount of hydronic fluid on the roadway, according to a Facebook post sent out by LCSO authorities.

TDOT Crews are en route to assist with the clean up.

Traffic is being diverted onto Browder School Road at the Lenoir City limits and at the Loudon County Justice Center.

10News will continue to update you with the latest on this developing traffic alert.