Vehicle crashes into Alcoa urgent care facility, pinning patient's arm

Alcoa police said the patient and driver were both stable.

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department said at least one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle came crashing into an urgent and family care center in Alcoa Monday afternoon.

According to APD, police, fire and paramedics responded to a crash at the American Family Urgent Care Center on Hunters Crossing around 3 p.m.

Police said a vehicle had crashed through the front entrances into the main lobby of the building, where they found a male patient's arm pinned between the vehicle and structure.

Fire crews were able to unpin the patient, who was taken the UT Medical Center.

