The incident was reported at 9:50 a.m. and estimated to be cleared by 11 a.m., according to TDOT.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — The W. Oldham Avenue exit on I-275 South is blocked in Knox County due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Southbound traffic is affected with the right lane blocked for police presence. Northbound traffic is not affected.