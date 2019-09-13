KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Heads up downtown drivers: The section of Jackson Avenue between Broadway and Central Street will be closing to traffic Monday so the city can replace two ramps leading up to Gay Street.

The work is set to begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6 and is expected to last until late 2020. The road will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained in the coming year to area businesses and to the city's parking lot on West Jackson Avenue via Broadway.

The city of Knoxville said it needs to demolish and replace two 100-year-old ramps onto Gay Street that have become structurally deficient.

The red cobblestone-like bricks that currently pave the road on the two ramps will be reused in the new construction. The city said the new ramps will closely resemble the current historic ones and are expected to open in late 2020.

The city does not expect the work to affect traffic along Gay Street.

East-west pedestrian access will be maintained through the construction zone during the project. A brightly colored metal staircase at the southern of the Gay Street viaduct will all people access between Gay Street and Jackson.

When the ramps reopen, more than $19 million will have been invested in this section of downtown/the Old City. That includes major investments in the 100 block of Gay Street, Jackson Avenue streetscape upgrades, and the purchase of the McClung Warehouses site and the Jackson Avenue parking lot.

The cost of the ramp replacement is being split three ways. The federal government is the largest contributor – $8.1 million. The state’s investment is $1.75 million, and the City is funding $274,200.