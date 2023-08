TDOT said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A dump truck crash closed the westbound side of U.S. Route 25/State Route 63 Monday morning in Campbell County.

The crash happened just off Interstate 75 in Caryville near Cove Lake State Park around 8 a.m.

Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation shared a photo of the crash, showing a dump truck flipped across the road.

SR 63 is closed to westbound traffic near Cove Lake Park in Campbell County due to an overturned dump truck. pic.twitter.com/wvKEwnQzw9 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 21, 2023