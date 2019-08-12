A 23-year-old woman is dead after a crash on Newfound Gap Road Sunday morning, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Rangers said Natasha R. Pheasant was traveling down Newfound Gap Road in a Ford Fiesta around 3:20 a.m. Sunday when she veered off the road and hit a tree. No one else was in the car, and no other cars were involved.

Authorities said the incident happened approximately seven miles north of Cherokee, North Carolina.

Pheasant died as a result of her injuries, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

There are no other details at this time.