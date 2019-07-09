An Elizabethton woman died Friday after crashing her motorcycle into a guardrail on Interstate 40 in West Cumberland County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Tiffany Jones was riding in the right lane on a Harley Davidson XL1 on I-40 West at mile marker 306 around 1:45 p.m. when her motorcycle drifted off the road.

THP said the vehicle struck a metal guardrail, sending Jones flying off the bike and onto a grassy area north of the interstate.

The bike continued rolling on the right shoulder about 167 feet before landing on its left side.