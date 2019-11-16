ALCOA, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Powell woman is dead and four people are injured after a single-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway at Buick Drive Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

Police said the car was traveling south down Alcoa Highway when it crashed and rolled over. All four people in the car were ejected.

According the Alcoa Police Department, a 25-year-old Powell woman, a 31-year-old Knoxville man, a 25-year-old Knoxville woman and an 18-year-old Knoxville man were all taken to UT medical.

The 25-year-old Powell woman died at the hospital as a result of her injuries from the crash. The 31-year-old Knoxville man and the 25-year-old Knoxville woman sustained serious injuries and are in critical condition, police said. The 18-year-old Knoxville man sustained serious injuries and is listed in stable condition, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

The Alcoa Police Department wants people to know that anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the department at (865) 981-4111.