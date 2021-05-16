Woman flown to hospital after single-car crash on SR 63 in Claiborne County on Saturday

THP said a 42-year-old woman drove off the road, hit a concrete drain culvert and was ejected from her vehicle.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman was hospitalized after a single-car crash on SR 63 on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officials said around 4:31 p.m., a 42-year-old woman from Speedwell was traveling west on SR 63 near Mundy Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the road.

Her vehicle eventually struck a concrete drain culvert, according to THP. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators said her vehicle came to an uncontrolled stop on the west side of the culvert.

She was flown to UT Medical Center for her injuries, according to officials.