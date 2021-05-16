Woman in motorized wheelchair killed after being hit by truck in North Knoxville

Officials said the woman was traveling eastbound on Merchant Drive towards Clinton Highway on a motorized wheelchair when she was struck by a pickup truck.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after being hit by a truck on Sunday afternoon while traveling down the road in a motorized wheelchair, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said officers responded to Merchant Drive at Tillery Road around 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 16 where a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officials said the woman was traveling eastbound on Merchant Drive towards Clinton Highway on a motorized wheelchair when she was struck by a pickup truck that was turning right from Tillery onto Merchant.

The truck immediately stopped following the collision and remained on the scene, according to investigators.

The woman was transported to UT Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, according to officials.