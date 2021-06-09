Teen killed, 2 flown to hospital after car crashed into hillside on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge

Rangers said the vehicle went off the right side of the road and crashed into a rock hillside.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said an Ohio woman died Monday night after a car crashed into a rock hillside on U.S. Highway 441, also known as the Spur.

Dana Soehn with the National Park Service said 19-year-old Elizabeth Parker from Centerville, Ohio was riding in the front passenger seat of a car traveling along the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and crashed into the hillside, rangers said.

Parker was taken to LeConte Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The driver and another passenger were flown to UT Medical Center for treatment.