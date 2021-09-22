Woman seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle on Alcoa Highway while helping crashed driver

KPD said the woman was seriously injured and taken to UT Medical Center for immediate treatment. No other injuries were reported.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a woman who got out of her vehicle to help a driver that crashed Wednesday morning on Alcoa Highway.

KPD said it initially responded to a vehicle that hit the inside of a concrete barrier on southbound Alcoa Highway near the exit ramp to Kingston Pike around 5:22 a.m.

The crashed vehicle came to a stop in the left lane, and two other vehicles not involved stopped to help the driver. KPD said another vehicle traveling south on the highway drove between the two parked vehicles and hit a woman as well as the crashed car.

KPD said the woman was seriously injured and taken to UT Medical Center for immediate treatment. No other injuries were reported.