Wrong-way driver dies in fiery crash on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A driver was killed Sunday morning after making a U-turn and going the wrong way on I-40 East in Knoxville, police said.
The Knoxville Police Department said the crash happened around 5 a.m. near Strawberry Plains Pike. The wrong-way driver’s vehicle collided with another vehicle and both caught fire.
The second driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
A third vehicle hit debris from the crash and an object in the median but was not damaged. The driver was not hurt.
Police did not release the name of the dead driver. They are still investigating the crash.