Wrong-way driver dies in fiery crash on I-40 East

A fatal crash left one driver dead after a wrong-way collision sparked a fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A driver was killed Sunday morning after making a U-turn and going the wrong way on I-40 East in Knoxville, police said.

The Knoxville Police Department said the crash happened around 5 a.m. near Strawberry Plains Pike. The wrong-way driver’s vehicle collided with another vehicle and both caught fire.

The second driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A third vehicle hit debris from the crash and an object in the median but was not damaged. The driver was not hurt.