Waterline construction near Y-12 in Oak Ridge to impact traffic on Scarboro Road for months

The city said crews will be building a new waterline for the Oak Ridge Water Treatment Plant starting in September.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The city of Oak Ridge said upcoming construction on Scarboro Road will have a significant impact on traffic near Y-12 for months.

Starting the last week of August, the city said one southbound lane of Scarboro Road may need to be closed near the Bethel Valley Road intersection.

Beginning the week after Labor Day, construction will begin in earnest. The city said a section of Scarboro Road heading into the city will close to southbound traffic and only northbound traffic will be open between Bethel Valley Road to 701 Scarboro. The closure is expected to last between Sept. 5 through mid-November.

From mid-October to mid-November, the city said one southbound lane between 701 Scarboro Road and Y-12 will be closed but still allow two-way traffic. Then, from late November to mid-January, work will continue from the Y-12 entrance to the connection point at the water plant at the top of the hill inside Y-12.

The city said intermittent, short-duration lane closures will also happen throughout the construction period.

“We’re working hard to minimize disruption during construction, but drivers who travel Scarboro Road should plan ahead for potential delays and detours during this time period,” Oak Ridge Public Works Director Patrick Berge said.