AAA: TN holiday travel to decline this year

TENNESSEE, USA — AAA expects the vast majority of Americans to stay home this holiday season compared to last year.

According to AAA, at least 34 million fewer people will travel this year across the United States.

AAA predicts holiday travel will be down nearly 28% in Tennessee.

However, as many as 2 million Tennesseans may still travel now through Jan. 3.

AAA said many holiday travelers are continuing to take a wait-and-see approach, when making their travel decisions.

Due to the rising COVID-19 cases, some may make a last minute decision to not follow through with upcoming travel plans.

According to AAA, this same trend occurred this year leading up to Thanksgiving.

AAA predicts up to 81 million Americans will take road trips instead of flying. Traveling by car is expected to make up 96% of this year's holiday travel.

For those who decide to hit the road for the holidays, gas prices remain nearly 50 cents cheaper than this time last year.