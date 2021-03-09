Airlines preparing for holiday travel, searches for holiday travel increase

Reports said that searches for travelling over the holidays were up 16%.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More Americans are preparing for holiday travel, expecting higher demand this year. Some airlines and hotels are also starting to raise prices ahead of the holiday season.

Searches for holiday travel are up 16% and hotel prices are jumping more than $250 in some major cities, according to reports. Flights for the week of Thanksgiving are also up, compared to the same time during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some experts said people should try to be flexible with their dates and destinations this year. They also said that prices could rise significantly after Halloween, and encouraged travelers to start planning their trips as soon as possible.