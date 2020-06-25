Anakeesta opens new tower, now downtown Gatlinburg’s highest point

Officials called it the "crowning jewel" atop Anakeesta, which is part of its $6.5 million expansion.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Anakeesta is unveiling AnaVista Tower, now downtown Gatlinburg’s highest point.

The tower offers 360-degree views of the Smokies and the only one of its kind in the world, AnaVista Tower offers a unique view of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and surrounding states.

Officials called it the "crowning jewel" atop Anakeesta, which is part of its $6.5 million expansion.