Anakeesta opens new tower, now downtown Gatlinburg’s highest point

Credit: Anakeesta

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Anakeesta is unveiling AnaVista Tower, now downtown Gatlinburg’s highest point.

The tower offers 360-degree views of the Smokies and the only one of its kind in the world, AnaVista Tower offers a unique view of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and surrounding states. 

Officials called it the "crowning jewel" atop Anakeesta, which is part of its $6.5 million expansion.

The grand opening will be on July 8, but the attraction, along with Anakeesta's new TreeVenture, is currently open to the public. 