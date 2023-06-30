10Explores: Thunderhead Prong Quiet Walkway

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With popular trails like Laurel Falls, Alum Cave and Abrams Falls, it is easy to overlook some of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's hidden gems or off-the-beaten-path destinations.
However, seeking out the lesser-known routes does not mean you have to venture into rugged backcountry or isolated vistas. The park has a variety of nature trails and quiet walkways that give a taste of what the Smokies have to offer without committing to a full day of hiking.
Near the Tremont Institute on the Townsend side of the Smokies, there is the Thunderhead Prong Quiet Walkway. Starting at the Middle Prong Trailhead, this quiet walkway is just shy of 1.5 miles roundtrip of easy hiking along Thunderhead Prong.
If you want to add a little extra to your journey, head just over 0.5 miles up Middle Prong Trail to the Lynn Camp Prong Cascades.
Some tips before you visit:
- Let someone know where you plan to hike, when you plan to be back, what clothes you are wearing and what your car looks like.
- Wear sunscreen and bug spray.
- Dress in layers.
- Pack plenty of water and snacks.
- Take a light source with you (preferably not your phone). The park said the number one reason people have to get rescued in the park is not bringing a light.
- Keep an eye on the weather.
- Pets are not allowed on the trail.
- Be courteous to other park visitors.
- Leave the plants and wildlife alone.
- Have a backup plan if the trail is closed or too busy.
- Check on road closures at twitter.com/smokiesroadsnps.
- Make sure to have a parking tag.