10Explores: Thunderhead Prong Quiet Walkway

Starting at the Middle Prong Trailhead, this quiet walkway is just shy of 1.5 miles roundtrip of easy hiking along Thunderhead Prong.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With popular trails like Laurel Falls, Alum Cave and Abrams Falls, it is easy to overlook some of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's hidden gems or off-the-beaten-path destinations.

However, seeking out the lesser-known routes does not mean you have to venture into rugged backcountry or isolated vistas. The park has a variety of nature trails and quiet walkways that give a taste of what the Smokies have to offer without committing to a full day of hiking.

If you want to add a little extra to your journey, head just over 0.5 miles up Middle Prong Trail to the Lynn Camp Prong Cascades.

Some tips before you visit: