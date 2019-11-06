GATLINBURG, Tenn. — It's no secret that East Tennesseans love Gatlinburg.

I mean, between all the fun attractions and the gorgeous Smokies views, what's not to love?

Well, the "Gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains" just got some love from the rest of the country.

Gatlinburg made TripAdvisor's list of the top 15 "idyllic long weekend getaways perfect for a summer trip."

First of all, it gives you prime access to all the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Then you have all of the attractions from literally everything Ripley's to the brand new SkyBridge to Ober.

Then there's all the food and authentic moonshine.

If all of that isn't enough for you, Pigeon Forge is just right down the road.

So we already know locals and visitors alike really love Gatlinburg, but it doesn't hurt to remind the rest of the world.

