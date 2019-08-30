GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Floridians are preparing for a dangerous storm as Hurricane Dorian intensifies in the Atlantic Ocean and barrels towards the state.

Along with the life-threatening danger presented by the storm, the hurricane is also complicating many vacation plans. Many people who intended to spend the Labor Day weekend at the beach are now seeking higher ground in the Great Smoky Mountains.

"We have had lots of phone calls. Lots of people looking for a place to stay," said Pam Hill, president of Stony Brook Cabins in Gatlinburg. "We have some people looking for a last-minute cabin. Some folks from Florida who already booked a cabin are worried they may not be able to get away because they will not want to leave their home, and we're working with them."

Entrance to the office of Stony Brook Cabins & Chalets in Gatlinburg.

WBIR

Hurricane Dorian is not creating a windfall for rental companies near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Most were already booked for the busy holiday weekend.

RELATED: Aug. 30, 2019 - Hurricane Dorian now a Category 3, expected to continue strengthening before landfall

"We have around 65 rental cabins and we were already full for Labor Day," said Hill. "We still want people to call us because we can help them find other available rentals beyond our own. Definitely, call ahead and do not just show up hoping to find something."

There are almost no options for roughing it at campgrounds inside the Smokies this weekend.

Cosby Campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

WBIR

The Cosby campground has around 40 campsites it blocks off for walk-up reservations made in-person, meaning you cannot reserve them online. Most of these were already taken by late Friday afternoon.

The rest of the campsites in the Great Smoky Mountains can be reserved online. Every single one was booked Labor Day weekend. The campgrounds are completely full at Abrams Creek, Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, Cades Cove, Cataloochee, Cosby's reserved campsites, Deep Creek, Elkmont, and Smokemont.

Downtown Gatlinburg, Tenn.

WBIR

Hill says although Stony Brook Cabins does not have any available rentals Friday or Saturday nights, she expects Hurricane Dorian to steer traffic to the Smokies next week as Floridians get out of the storm's path.

"Those who are evacuating now, they're going to have a hard time finding a place to stay in a tourist town like ours. But if they can wait until Sunday or Monday, we'll be able to help them out and be glad to do it," said Hill.

RELATED: Aug. 30, 2019 - Electric crew wrecks in Knoxville en route to Florida to help with Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: East Tennessee Red Cross deploys for Hurricane Dorian