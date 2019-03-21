No longer must you suffer the indignity of removing your green travel Crocs in front of a group of strangers.

Starting March 25, TSA is offering a PopUp Precheck Enrollment Event at McGhee-Tyson for people wanting to skip through airport security that much quicker.

If McGhee-Tyson is Walt Disney World, think of TSA PreCheck as a kind of FastPass. It lets you get to the main attraction of a pre-flight, $4 appetizer over at Ruby Tuesday's that much quicker.

The main thing to remember is that TSA PreCheck travelers get the added benefit of not removing shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outwear or belts, and that shaves off travel time.

Per TSA, the PreCheck is "an expedited screening program that enables low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience." So you should get on it if you're going anywhere for Spring Break.

The event will be held in baggage claim on the lower level of the airport terminal building from March 25 - April 5, 2019. The hours are:

Monday - Thursday 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Closed Saturday & Sunday

TSA really recommends booking an enrollment appointment ahead of time, and you can do that right here. Happy travels!