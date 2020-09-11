KAT buses reduce service schedule, a dozen routes affected

Service reductions vary from service every 30 minutes to an hour at some routes. The change will likely be in effect through mid-January.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit will reduce its weekday service schedule starting Monday, Nov. 9.

The change will affect a dozen bus routes and while the number of people waiting for the bus won't change, you may have fewer chances to hop on board.

Service reductions vary from service every 30 minutes to an hour at some routes.

KAT said the change was due to a current workforce shortage and is not due to increased COVID-19 cases among employees.

Employees are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's quarantine guidelines and are staying home when feeling sick, KAT said.

The change will likely be in effect through mid-January.

You can find the list of routes impacted below:

KAT said all other weekday routes will maintain their current schedules and weekend service will remain the same, with the exception of the evening trolley service listed above.