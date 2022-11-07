Knoxville Area Transit offering fare-free travel on Election Day

KAT says that transportation should neve be a barrier to voting.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Public transportation will be free on Election Day for Knoxville residents.

Knoxville Area Transit is offering fare-free travel to all passengers on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in an effort to make getting to the polls as easy as possible.

“Transportation should never be a barrier to voting,” said Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the city of Knoxville.

Knoxville Area Transit has information available on its website to help identify your polling location and encourages passengers to plan ahead and vote early on Election Day, as there are some KAT routes that end service before the polls close.