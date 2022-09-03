City of Knoxville reports tourism increase after Sunsphere improvements

Since the observation deck became accessible again on Feb. 22 with a fee, Knoxville officials said they have seen more than 2,200 visitors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's beloved Sunsphere is already drawing visitors after it reopened two weeks ago

Since the observation deck became accessible again on Feb. 22 with a fee of $5 for those 12 and older, Knoxville officials said they have seen more than 2,200 visitors.

City data showed those visitors came from 15 states and 16 countries including Austria, Italy, Switzerland and Brazil.

Kim Bumpas, the president of Visit Knoxville, said the new cost is not deterring visitors but rather encouraging them to support city initiatives.

"Visitors, they're almost proud to buy that ticket because they want to be able to say they helped preserve that venue that's so special to them whether it's because they saw The Simpsons episode or because they actually came here in 1982 for the World's Fair," she said.