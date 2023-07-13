McGhee Tyson Airport to expand parking, creating thousands of new spots

The project is set to start construction in early 2024 and will bring 3,500 new spots.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The McGhee Tyson Airport is planning a new parking lot that would add thousands of new spots for travelers.

Crews will start construction in early 2024 and it is expected to cost around $180 million. It's been a battle for open spots at McGhee Tyson lately.

"It should be a two-to-three-minute process to find parking. Today, it took 15. I was out baking in the sun, but that's okay," said traveler Charlie Metzger, who had trouble finding parking Thursday morning.

The airport has noticed the struggle. Around 3,500 additional spots will be added to the airport within the next year. Parking also isn't the only way that the airport is dealing with a high volume of travelers.

"We're also looking at a gate expansion project, that will be coming around 2028. So, we're trying to anticipate the growth and needs of the travelers and we want to offer as many flights, gates, and parking options as possible," said Caitlin Darras, a McGhee Tyson spokesperson.

As East Tennessee continues to grow, the small-town-airport feel of McGhee Tyson could change.

"I love the smallness of the airport but something needs to be done because the city is growing so quickly, but the airport doesn't have the capacity for all of the people coming in and out," said Cathy Mcisaac, a traveler.

Visit Knoxville president Kim Bumpas said the airport expansions are a good thing.

"Knoxville is going to continue to grow and infrastructure, which is what parking and roads mean, all of that will have to continue to develop and grow with us," said Bumpass.