KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The McGhee Tyson Airport is seeking your opinion.

The airport launched a public survey this week. The results will help officials plan for future development at the airport.

The short survey asks what type of traveler you are, what amenities you think the airport should offer and what activities attract you to the region.