KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The McGhee Tyson Airport wants travelers to avoid long lines by enrolling in TSA PreCheck.

The TSA PreCheck program allows travelers to go through an expedited screening process to minimize their time standing in line.

The airport plans to hold a pop-up enrollment event from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.

October marks the start of peak travel season for the airport, and it expects to see longer lines at both the airline ticket counters and at the security checkpoint.

Travelers wait in line for security screening at McGhee Tyson Airport on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

The airport asks passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time.